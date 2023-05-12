Massive recall from fitness giant Peloton will impact 2.2M bikes in the US and Canada

Fitness giant Peloton is recalling millions of pricey bikes sold over the last five years, and the recall extends to Canadian customers too.

The recall is over the Peloton original Bike’s seat post, which can break unexpectedly during use, creating a potential fall and injury risk, the company said. The model was sold between January 2018 to May 2023 for a cool US$1,400 each.

“The issue has occurred primarily in users who are taller than 5’11 (180cm) and 250 pounds (114kg). Peloton has identified 1 report of seat posts breaking, and no reports of injuries, out of 108,000 units sold in Canada,” the email sent to Canadian customers on Friday reads in part.

The company says it is a voluntary recall and is being done in cooperation with Health Canada. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission put up the notice on its website Thursday and said stateside there were lots more injuries than in Canada associated with this model.

“Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike,” the commission said.

Adding that an estimated 2.2 million bikes will now be recalled.

If you have a Peloton bike, be sure to check to see if yours is being recalled. It will have the PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-coloured “Peloton” brand name on the Bike’s frame, and its non-swivel display.

If that’s the one you own, follow the directions provided in an email from the company or head to the website.