CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Everyone on the internet is calling Pedro Pascal a daddy (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 24 2023, 5:27 pm
Everyone on the internet is calling Pedro Pascal a daddy (VIDEO)
@pascalispunk/Instagram | Liane Hentscher/HBO

Actor Pedro Pascal is having a banner year with HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, with fans storming social media declaring him “the daddy of the internet.”

The reference has even made its way into interviews with the actor, with “Good Morning Britain” sitting down with Pascal and asking him about it.

The interviewer asked Pascal, “What’s it like being dubbed daddy of the internet because you sort of have that paternal relationship with Bella’s character on The Last of Us? What’s it like when the internet takes over?”

“I’m the daddy of the internet, and I have no kids!” Pascal responded. “So I don’t know what they are talking about.”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter, pointing out the numerous times he has used the term daddy and the quick little smirk at the end of the interview when asked the question.

You can catch Pascal in The Last of Us, which airs every Sunday on HBO, and the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ early next month.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.