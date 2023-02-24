Everyone on the internet is calling Pedro Pascal a daddy (VIDEO)

Actor Pedro Pascal is having a banner year with HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, with fans storming social media declaring him “the daddy of the internet.”

The reference has even made its way into interviews with the actor, with “Good Morning Britain” sitting down with Pascal and asking him about it.

The interviewer asked Pascal, “What’s it like being dubbed daddy of the internet because you sort of have that paternal relationship with Bella’s character on The Last of Us? What’s it like when the internet takes over?”

“I’m the daddy of the internet, and I have no kids!” Pascal responded. “So I don’t know what they are talking about.”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter, pointing out the numerous times he has used the term daddy and the quick little smirk at the end of the interview when asked the question.

“i’m the daddy of the internet? and i have no kids so i don’t know what they’re talking about” pic.twitter.com/LugTfWJ8fv — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 23, 2023

“But daddy is a state of mind, you know what I’m saying? *I’m* your daddy.” pic.twitter.com/lIntm3aJFo — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 25, 2022

He knows exactly what we are talking about , that little smirk at the end tells it all — Marie (@m_thack) February 23, 2023

YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEYRE TALKING ABOUT PEDRO — certified lover girl (@laiaserranoalb) February 24, 2023

such a bad liar — kanan’s wife (@duumplings) February 24, 2023

Pedro pascal literally like a month ago : I’m your cool slutty daddy 😌💅 Pedro pascal now: https://t.co/eOEVQBHEIe — Oli 🍄 (@olikisho) February 24, 2023

You can catch Pascal in The Last of Us, which airs every Sunday on HBO, and the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ early next month.