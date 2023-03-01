Canadian icon shines on the red carpet for "The Mandalorian" Season 3

A Canadian star is shining bright in a galaxy, far, far away.

Disney+’s The Mandalorian held a special launch event for Season 3 in Hollywood last night, and actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee was spotted by fans on the red carpet for the gala.

Lee portrays Captain Carson Teva in the popular Star Wars universe and describes the experience as a dream come true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernie (@thefallenfett)

“This is like a dream come true for me,” said Lee in a Stars Wars Instagram story. “I feel like Cinderella at the ball. Alice in Wonderland. I’m living the dream and I’m so grateful.

“I’m so happy to be an ambassador for everyone out there. If you have a dream of walking the red carpet one day, it can happen. So keep professing your love for Star Wars, be kind to each other, and take care of yourself.”

Lee is a self-proclaimed super fan who has his own “geek podcast” devoted to all that is Star Wars. The recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement is also beloved for portraying Appa on Kim’s Convenience, a show that follows a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto.

Like many Star Wars fans, Lee is excited to see the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 when it debuts on March 1 on Disney+. His character Carson Teva is even featured in the official trailer for the new season.

“I’ve been waiting two years to see this stuff come to fruition,” Lee said in a DisneyD23 Instagram story. “I’ve not seen a stitch of footage except for the trailers. It’s like Christmas time and I finally get to unwrap the present.

“So let’s bring more [people to Star Wars]. Because if you love something, you want to share it with as many people as possible. You don’t want to be gatekeeping it. It’s not a contest. It really is about growing and spreading that joy. That for me in a nutshell is what Star Wars is about. That joy.”