Paul Reubens, the actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70 after battling cancer.

An Instagram post on his account confirmed his death.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” read the caption.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit.”

Another photo shared an apology from Reubens to his fans for not being publically open about his health issues.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” read the statement.

Reubens created the “Pee-wee Herman” character in 1978 during an improv session with The Groundlings, an LA-based sketch comedy theatre.

He then went on to create and star in The Pee-wee Herman Show and several spinoffs including the 1985 film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and the Pee-wee’s Playhouse TV series, which ran from 1986 to 1991.