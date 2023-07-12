Canadian brothers split windfall after claiming huge lotto prize

It’s a family affair in Alberta after two brothers won $500,000 in a lotto game earlier this year.

Patrick Dubelt thought his eyes were playing tricks on him when he scanned his winning Daily Grand ticket and immediately began counting the zeros on the display screen.

“I had to scan the ticket a few more times because, honestly, I thought the machine was broken,” he explained.

When Patrick went to tell his brother Sean about the prize, he didn’t believe him.

“I thought Pat was joking or playing a trick on me,” Sean said.

“I went to his house, and he scanned the ticket on the Lotto Spot app to show me it was real. It took a while for me to believe it.”

The brothers said they would take some time to figure out what to do with their $250,000 share of the windfall; however, Patrick has a few ideas to get them started.

“I’m thinking of a beach somewhere,” he laughed.

The pair bought their winning ticket from the Myrnam Convenience Store in Myrnam, 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The Dubelt brothers matched the five main draw numbers on the January 2 draw – 2, 19, 20, 27 and 47 – to win the game’s second-highest prize.