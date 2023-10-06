"A great shock": Lottery winner plans to share cash with her family

A lottery winner just outside of Edmonton says she plans to share her newfound windfall with her family.

Patricia Melnyk is still feeling the shock of winning $250,000 on her August 27 Pick 3 and

Extra ticket, but the shock doesn’t bother her much.

“I was so surprised,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “It was a huge shock, but a great shock!”

The winner said she called her son shortly after learning what she had won, and he had a similar reaction.

“We couldn’t believe it at first,” she added.

The Fort Saskatchewan resident said she has one main plan for her windfall: to share with her family.

The winner picked up her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 10303 99th Avenue in Fort

Saskatchewan. Her winning Extra number was 2849444.

Melnyk is the first and (so far) only Fort Saskatchewan resident to win a major lottery prize in 2023.