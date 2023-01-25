Feds say passport backlog "virtually eliminated," but Canadians are calling BS

Canada’s pandemic-induced passport backlog has been resolved and processing times have returned to normal levels, according to Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould.

But many Canadians, still stuck without their passports and unable to make international travelling plans, aren’t buying it.

On January 19, Employment and Social Development Canada announced that passport services were not yet back to normal, but were seeing improvements across the country due to a strategic surge in new government employees hired to resolve the issue.

“The team at Service Canada is 100% engaged in getting them there as soon as possible,” the feds noted in their press release.

Less than a week after the initial announcement, on Tuesday, Passport Canada said it had finally achieved pre-pandemic processing times — a standard 10 business days for in-person applications, and 20 business days for those who applied through mail or Service Canada centres.

1/ Processing times have returned to pre-pandemic standards: 10 business days for in-person applications at specialized passport offices, and 20 business days for mail-in applications or applications made at Service Canada Centres. pic.twitter.com/d9RjHg4ufY — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) January 24, 2023

Complaints from people stuck in travel limbo followed on social media. Some said they had not received their travel document after months and months of waiting.

I still haven’t received my passport. I applied November 2021 from the US and you mailed back my supporting documents in October 2022. It’s pretty upsetting to see these statuses. — Martine (@Hoopzilla77) January 24, 2023

I sent in my kids passport renew in July. I still have seen it yet. Over 6 months! You and your department haven’t improved anything. You are a joke. Resign now! — BigDudeStew (@BigDudeStew1) January 25, 2023

Others complained about dealing with uncertain timings and vague updates from Passport Canada’s call centres.

“[Passport Canada representatives] say it’s been transferred to a ‘special office’ the call centre to doesn’t have access to,” one applicant scheduled to travel soon said, adding that they were expecting a call but never received one. “Leaving in 30 days. What am I supposed to do?”

I applied Nov ’22 for my son’s renewal and two phone calls to call center haven’t helped. They say it’s been transferred to a “special office” the call center doesn’t have access to and someone will call me back (they haven’t). Leaving in 30 days. What am I supposed to do? — C H (@charrie00) January 25, 2023

No they haven’t and according to your staff my passport that was renewed 6 months ago is “still in examination”. — Kelleh (@Kelleh95346436) January 25, 2023

Waiting since June 2022. Hopefully, I will get it soon. — Jose Morales (@esso6919) January 25, 2023

People who are looking to have their passports renewed say they cannot find free appointment slots to apply, and that the lineups are long and intimidating.

I can’t even book an appointment at any office in Toronto. No dates are available. Even though the future is really really big. It says no dates available. — James Claydon (@JamesCl62027775) January 25, 2023

Hey, @karinagould – Is this what you mean by returning to normal “service standards”? Or is this now the new normal under your leadership? https://t.co/nL5oqrWZ1v — Queen Paola 🇨🇦 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 (@PaolaQP1231) January 25, 2023

There are still people lining up outside the office in Regina at 7:30am, stop lying! — Growler (@GrowlerWolfPup) January 25, 2023

The update from Passport Canada also provided aspiring Canadians and their family members an opportunity to raise concerns about permanent residency and citizenship application processing times.

Can you please teach @CitImmCanada how to clear backlogs? There are so many people, inside and outside Canada who would highly appreciate it. Thanks. — FFB Le Grand Stade (@FFB_Stade) January 24, 2023

Waiting since June 2022. Hopefully, I will get it soon. — Jose Morales (@esso6919) January 25, 2023

Are you still stuck without a passport due to the backlog? Or are you an immigrant waiting for your PR card or grant of citizenship for months on end?

Let us know in the comments, or send your tips to [email protected].