Canada introduces new online tool to track passport applications

Service Canada is rolling out a new online tool for Canadians to check the status of their passport application.

The move comes after the service dealt with an unprecedented backlog of applications as Canadians began travelling again after the COVID-19 pandemic. Huge lines and months-long waits became the norm and prompted calls for more efficient service from the federal government.

On Tuesday, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould announced the launch of the Passport Application Status Checker.

“We continue to work hard to modernize and improve our services to Canadians. The Passport Application Status Checker is a new, easy-to-use tool that allows Canadians to check the status of their passport applications online, 24 hours a day,” Gould said.

People who’ve recently submitted an application can now check where it’s at online. They can also as front-line staff questions. The government hopes the service will help deal with wait times during seasonal peaks for passport applications.

Service Canada now claims it’s eliminated the pandemic passport backlog, and service times are now at pre-pandemic levels. The delivery standard is now 10 days to process in-person applications at specialized passport offices, and 20 days for applications sent by mail or dropped off at Service Canada centres.