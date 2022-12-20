NewsCanada

Passengers chant expletives after waiting hours for luggage at Toronto Airport

Dec 20 2022, 4:53 pm
Passengers chant expletives after waiting hours for luggage at Toronto Airport
Sunwing Vacations

Some travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport had to wait a number of gruelling hours before receiving their luggage at baggage claim — and took their anger out in a very loud chant.

Recent video shared on social media shows passengers chanting “F*** you, Sunwing” after they allege that their luggage took an excruciatingly long time to arrive in Toronto.

The video shows groups of people milling around, sitting on the floor and looking plain miserable. It’s a crowded scene with many sad faces.

It’s probably safe to assume these passengers were travelling with the Toronto-based low-cost airline and that Sunwing had faced a number of issues while trying to get suitcases off the plane.

Search up the term “Sunwing” on Twitter, and you’ll see a number of people complaining about lost or delayed luggage, some stating almost 3.5 hours had passed without a sign of their precious cargo.

Others were complaining about last-minute flight cancellations or major delays.

Sunwing issued a tweet saying they’d had “technical issues” with their flight alert system but that the bugs were resolved. The airline did not mention anything about delayed baggage.

Responding to one passenger who complained about not having their luggage, the airliner said, “We completely understand the effect an experience like this causes on your overall vacation as a lot of time and effort goes into planning one. We continuously aim to rise above and beyond our customers’ travel expectations with Sunwing,” but the airline did not mention why the delay happened in the first place.

What was the delay, you ask? Not enough people to empty the plane? Baggage too heavy? Unfortunately, Sunwing did not respond to a request about the issue or video in time for publication.

Toronto Pearson Airport did say “this video was seemingly taken over the weekend where passengers were waiting for their bags in the baggage hall. Airlines are responsible for the delivery of baggage to passengers and ensuring adequate staffing levels.”

And this isn’t the first time Sunwing Airlines faced a barrage of online criticism.

Back in April they faced a five-day network-wide system outage that grounded passengers and delayed multiple flights.

Here’s hoping the luggage was reunited with annoyed travellers!

