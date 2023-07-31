With thousands of passengers moving through Toronto’s Pearson Airport every day, stories of chaotic lines, understaffing, and travel nightmares just keep piling up.

The latest horror story, shared on TikTok Sunday afternoon, documents an exchange between a restless group of passengers waiting for their checked baggage and an airport employee who was the unfortunate bearer of bad news.

With patience wearing thin among the exhausted flyers, hearing that their bags wouldn’t be arriving until the next day was clearly not the update they were hoping for.

By the time the video started, the airport employee had already informed the passengers about the status of their luggage (or lack thereof) before being immediately forced to deal with an onslaught of frustrated responses.

“I’m not calling my boss,” he says to the ill-tempered and probably hangry crowd.

“You’re not happy?” he asks rhetorically.

“I’m going,” he says before throwing his hands up in an “I’ve had it” fashion and walking away.

As he leaves, a few of the passengers call after him, asking him to send someone else or to “go get my luggage,” prompting him to turn back and drop a little more knowledge.

“Personally,” he says, “I would never fly Lynx.” With that, he makes his final exit.

Before the video started, he had told the passengers that because there were no employees available to bring their luggage from the plane to the baggage area, the luggage wouldn’t arrive until the following day.

The news is disheartening for any passenger to hear, but in terms of who is actually at fault here, it’s the airline that’s responsible for providing the crew to receive baggage upon arrival.

In other words, there wasn’t really anything that Pearson staff could have done.

With that in mind, it becomes clear that the airport employee in the video (who happens to bear an uncanny resemblance to Bernie Sanders) was just the messenger.

If you weren’t already convinced, this video should tell you all you need to know – carry-on is the way to go.