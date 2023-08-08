Woman with nut allergy buys every peanut packet on plane to stop them from being sold

A woman with a severe nut allergy purchased all of the peanuts on board a flight after she says the flight crew did not accommodate her request to not sell the nuts on board or alert other passengers of her serious medical condition.

According to Business Insider, 27-year-old Leah Williams was flying from Düsseldorf, Germany, to London Heathrow Airport on July 13 on Eurowings airline.

Williams is allergic to peanuts and can go into anaphylactic shock if she’s exposed.

On her flight from London to Düsseldorf, Williams said that the flight crew made an onboard announcement alerting other passengers about her allergy and didn’t serve nuts on the flight.

On her return flight, Williams didn’t experience the same understanding from the crew. She said staff claimed they couldn’t make an onboard announcement about her allergy because “it was against the airline’s policy” noted Insider.

She also found out that peanuts would be sold on the flight and that’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Williams told a crew member that she was going to buy all of the peanuts on board so they would not get served to her fellow passengers.

“If you’re not willing to help me, this is the only thing I can do,” she told Insider.

She purchased all 48 peanut packages of peanuts, which cost her €168 euros (C$247.29).

Williams said the flight crew asked her if she wanted to keep the peanuts, which added to her frustration.

“…I said obviously not,” she told Insider.

The peanuts were put in a plastic bag and placed at the front of the aircraft for the remainder of the flight.

Eurowings’ online allergy policy notes that the airline “is unable to guarantee that the aircraft is free of foodstuffs that may trigger an allergic reaction, such as peanuts.”

“Our medically trained cabin crew always has access to medication to provide emergency medical care in the event of an intolerance or allergic shock on board. We do recommend also carrying any necessary medication (allergy medication, EpiPen) in your hand baggage should you suffer from any allergies,” adds the statement.

Daily Hive has reached out to Eurowings for further comment regarding its allergy policy.