Dream job alert: Work on Canada's most remote island full of wild horses

A dream job is hiring right now in Canada for folks with a sense of adventure and a love for horses.

Parks Canada is hiring for an operations coordinator for the Sable Island National Park Reserve, and it’s an ideal role if you have always wanted to live on a remote island.

Could you be the perfect caretaker of this island full of wild horses?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon James Harlow-Gillighan (@devongillighan)



In this role, you’ll live part of the year at the Sable Island National Park Reserve – a remote, sandy, crescent island nearly 300 km southeast of Halifax that’s full of wild horses, sea lions, and more.

According to Parks Canada, the horses are the descendants of animals brought to the island in the 1700s. Today, the population of around 500 wild horses is well-protected, living without any human interaction.

“The role of Operations Coordinator demands innovation, collaboration, resourcefulness, technical skill, and fortitude,” reads the job description from Parks Canada. “It also offers a great opportunity to those with a sense of adventure and a desire to find meaningful work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kattuk Expeditions (@kattukexpeditions)

The job is a year-round position with “rotating two-month remote field deployments interspersed by two-month office-based rotations in Parks Canada offices in Halifax.” When you’re on the island, you’ll live in shared accommodations with other Parks Canada staff and all your food will be provided.

Your job is to coordinate access to the island by sea and air, manage day-to-day logistics, and look after the operations base for staff and visitors.

Applications for the role close on May 28, 2023, so get yours in ASAP.

And if living on a remote island full of wild horses on the edge of the country is a tad too intense for you, know that the Parks Canada Agency is hiring plenty of nature lovers across the country this year.

To check out all the open roles and opportunities, you can learn more and apply on the Parks Canada website.