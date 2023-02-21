Parks Canada is hiring 100+ nature lovers and the pay is impressive

Have you ever been told by an employer to take a hike? Well, if you work at Parks Canada, that’s just part of the job.

If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, then you should know that the Parks Canada Agency is hiring more than a hundred nature lovers across the country.

You could work at one of Parks Canada’s national parks, national historic sites including national historic canals, national marine conservation areas, national urban parks, or at one of its administrative offices

One of the reasons why this is an ideal place to work is because of the huge flexibility the agency provides. Whether you’re looking for permanent, full-time work, or you’re looking for something seasonal, you’re sure to find a great opportunity that fits your lifestyle.

Plus, for students, the agency has an excellent employment program with summer jobs, co-op work experiences, and part-time opportunities.

Here’s a quick look at some of the unique opportunities available, with salaries:

To check out all the open roles and opportunities, you can learn more and apply on the Parks Canada website.