Pests in Paris: "No one is safe" as city deals with "scourge" of bed bugs

Bed bugs are taking over Paris and even officials are warning that “no one is safe.”

The City of Lights is reportedly battling an influx of the pests, as the blood-sucking bugs have been spotted crawling on public transportation, and there have also been reports of them in movie theatres and at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The bed bug fiasco in the city comes during Paris Fashion Week and months ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Videos show the seed-like bugs getting cozy across the city, leaving locals and tourists feeling grossed out and concerned the pests have found their way into their clothing, luggage, and bedding.

BE CAREFUL IN PARIS !!!! There is a bed bug infestation problem!! 😭🪳🪳🪳 ‼️NEVER book Hotel Montana La Fayette they are literal SCAMMERS who let you sleep w bed bugs & then scam you of your money by lying and refusing refunds. Please do your research on the hotels in Paris and spend a little more – check reviews, check online and ask to see the rooms before you go in. I cant let it take away my experience of beautiful Paris but this all defs cost me a lot of time, money and emotional energy trying to sort this in the limited time i had there so want to warn others !!

🇫🇷 FLASH – Des punaises de lit ont été observées dans le bus 254 reliant Saint-Denis à Enghien-les-Bains. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/vMEjuKed1f — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) September 28, 2023

Last week Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said “no one is safe” from the pests.

He called for “coordinated measures” bringing together health authorities, communities, and stakeholders, to tackle the infestation.

Paris City Hall also called on President Emmanuel Macron’s government to create a task force to deal with the influx of bugs, according to France 24.

On Wednesday, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said that the problem was being blown out of proportion when it came to transportation.

“There is no increase in cases, no psychosis, no need for anxiety,” he said.

However, French politician Sylvain Maillard said the government is planning on taking action by introducing a cross-party bill within the coming weeks to deal with the “scourge” of bed bugs.

The influx of bed bugs is due to high population density, mass transit, and more people taking holidays and bringing the bugs back home with them.

If you’ve recently visited Paris or another place that has you worried about bed bugs, folks are sharing helpful tips on social media about how to check for the critters in your bedding and clothing, and what to do if you find them.

First, you want to strip your bed and look for stains that look like “blood spatter or a trail as if you have a paper cut” which is bed bug poop, explained one Canadian TikToker who lives abroad.

You also want to take a dark credit card or plastic card and run it across your mattress to look for small rice-like bed bug eggs.

If you do find signs of bed bugs while travelling, place your suitcase in a garbage bag. Wash your clothes in hot water and put them in the dryer on hot and dry for an extended period of time, notes Health Canada.

For items that cannot be washed, steam cleaning is a good solution.

Heat tends to kill bed bugs, but if you’re unsure about your luggage then best to throw it away.