Here's what we know about Canada's new parental benefit plan so far

If you’ve ever considered getting help from a surrogate to have a child, now might be a good time to weigh your options — Canada is working on a new parental benefit plan for people like you.
According to a CTV News exclusive interview with the federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, the country plans to implement a benefit plan for parents looking to have a child via surrogacy.
Like a parental leave, this plan will offer parents extra time off to bond with their new family member — 15 weeks, to be exact.
Right now, the government offers standard and extended parental benefits to Canadians who have adopted a child without the assistance of a surrogate. Couples can split 40 weeks between each other, or one parent can get 35 weeks off. The parent who has birthed a child can also get 15 additional weeks off.
“It’s a matter of equity. We need to make sure people bond, and we heard that very loudly during our consultations on Employment Insurance [EI] modernization that parents want this, and we are going to deliver it for them,” Minister Qualtrough told CTV in a statement.
Implementing this new benefit will involve changes to employment insurance, and Canadians can expect more detailed announcements about it over the next few months.
Minister Qualtrough also confirmed that the government might be considering changes to weekly EI payments: “All of this is in the mix in terms of a modern approach is a lot more equitable, particularly for women,” she told CTV.
It is unlikely that this plan will take effect when the federal budget is announced on March 28, as Qualtrough stressed that it is dropping in the “coming months.”
Learn more about Canada’s existing family and caregiving benefits here.