In an upcoming documentary touted as a love letter to herself, Pamela Anderson is opening up and telling her story on her terms.

Netflix announced that Pamela, a love story will arrive on the streaming platform in early 2023. It’s directed by Ryan White, who also did The Keepers on Netflix and an HBO film called The Case Against 8. Adding more context and reality, Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, is one of the producers.



According to Netflix, the upcoming film is “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells” and “follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.”

Now, in the upcoming documentary, fans will finally learn more about her, from her early life in Ladysmith, BC, to her rise to fame.

According to the Netflix Tadum blog, she will also discuss “her lifelong pursuit of love, which led to her highly publicized and often turbulent romances.”

“When you’re not looking for love, it finds you,” Anderson told Tudum. “And I guess I’m easy to find.”

Netflix says that the project is an intimidating but necessary step toward sharing her truest, most unfiltered self with the world.

“I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” she told Tadum. “And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much.”

Pamela, a love story releases on Netflix on January 31, 2023.