Pamela Anderson stuns in new campaign for Aritzia (PHOTOS)

Pamela Anderson is the face of Aritzia’s Fall 2023 campaign in a beautiful collaboration between the Vancouver-based brand and BC’s very own superstar.

Anderson poses on a beach, on a dock, and in a forest, wearing some of the retailers signature fall looks. In one video, she grins in a leather trench coat and heels as she holds a clear plastic umbrella to shade herself from water sprinkling from a beach shower.

The 56-year-old icon, known for her breakout role on Baywatch, also models dresses, blazers, and a coordinated pantsuit for the brand.

“Fall ’23 spotlights the power wardrobe,” the retailer writes. “Look who feels at home in it.”

The looks are primarily polished pieces that would look at home in any downtown office — although, of course, they’re even more stunning on Anderson as she poses by the water.

Anderson grew up in Ladysmith, BC, and was the subject of a Netflix documentary released in January 2023.