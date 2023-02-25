Fans of “The Office” might have been in star-studded heaven had they walked around Vancouver this week as two of the show’s biggest stars are in town.

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fisher were spotted at some of the city’s most iconic spots while they are here for their show at the “Just For Laughs Vancouver” comedy festival.

They take the stage Friday night, and they seemed to enjoy themselves in true West Coast fashion ahead of their show.

Kinsey, who played the high-strung accountant Angela Martin, even snapped a picture of the pair braving the unseasonably chilly Vancouver weather on an oceanside stroll.

“Walking in gorgeous Vancouver with my bff! I love it here! I’m also very glad I packed my fleece leggings. Burrrr! Excited for our show tonight!” the star wrote on her Instagram.

And Fisher, who played the character of Pam Beesly to perfection, shared a picture-perfect memory on her Instagram of the duo hanging out at Stanley Park.

“Took a long two-hour BFF walk today and my goodness this city is beautiful! It’s also coooold! I wore sweatpants OVER my jeans! Here we are by Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park. So pretty!” Fisher wrote in part on her post.

The temperature in Vancouver Friday hovered around freezing, but with the windchill it felt much colder.

While fans of the show were sad when it ended, they get their fix through the pair’s podcast called “Office Ladies” where the best friends and former co-stars rewatch the show with you and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories.