Although he announced his retirement from the NHL back in September, we’ve been seeing a lot of P.K. Subban as of late.

From his new job as an ESPN analyst to a tribute ceremony in Montreal, Subby is once again gracing our screens — this time in an Apple commercial.

The new ad, which Subban shared on Twitter on Wednesday, premiered in Canada during Super Bowl LVII.

It features him and fellow former NHLer Joe Thornton on an outdoor hockey rink on a cold winter night. The duo is shown searching through the ice and snow with the help of the iPhone 14’s flashlight.

Back on the ice. Only this time it’s just me, Jumbo Joe, and a couple iPhones. #ad #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/pbWlweRVIL — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 15, 2023

The ad concludes with Thornton finding a tooth in the ice. Subban tries to put it in his mouth, but it quickly becomes evident that it belongs to someone else. And so, the pair keep searching.

The ad specifically highlights the 25-plus hours of battery life on the iPhone 14. “Our longest battery life ever on iPhone 14 Plus — for when the hunt is on, and you need it the most,” says Apple in the video description. “Relax, it’s iPhone.”

While Subban himself is retired after a career with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, Thornton hasn’t technically announced he’s officially done with playing pro hockey after spending time with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers.

But at age 43 and without an NHL contract this late into the season, it seems like “Jumbo Joe” might be more likely to be in another commercial than another hockey game anytime soon.