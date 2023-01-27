People are using diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight, and it's a bad situation

Ozempic, a drug typically prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes, is seeing a sudden surge in use by non-diabetic individuals in medically healthy weight ranges. Their reason to snag the drug? Usually, thinness-based beauty standards.

Rumoured to be a staple for many renowned celebrities and models for the same reason, Ozempic has made its way to the ordinary person.

TikTokers and fashion influencers are posting before-and-afters, and Ozempic is being hailed as a quick fix for weight loss as it can make you shed several pounds in a short span of time. Many are getting off-label versions of the drug, and are happy to pay a hefty price for it, too.

Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ????? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 22, 2022

But doctors, medical experts, and social commentators are sounding the alarm. Ozempic is the brand name for an injectable semaglutide. It’s a non-insulin blood sugar regulator that is meant to be used in tandem with a healthy diet and exercise. And it can lead to some serious side effects if not used properly.

People who have type 2 diabetes and have been prescribed the drug are having trouble finding it at pharmacies. Shortages are already being reported across North America.

the way I had to get prescribed a different medication for my blood sugar bc yall made ozempic trendy for weight loss and now people who actually need the medication can’t get it lol — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) January 17, 2023

One of the more talked about physical side effects of the drug has been called “Ozempic face.” You’ll find several posts on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and other social media platforms if you look up the term.

It’s what happens when you rapidly lose a lot of weight and are left with less fat in your face, making it appear thinner and aging you in the process.

The term “Ozempic face” was first used by New York-based dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank.