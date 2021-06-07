World's largest provider of outdoor stays launches in Canada

For Canadians looking for outdoor stays this summer, there are 1,050 parks, 713 campgrounds, and 2,661 campsites available at your disposal across the country.

Hipcamp, the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays, has announced its partnership with open-air lodging sites across Canada — think of it as the Airbnb of the outdoors.

Outdoor fans can choose from hundreds of tent camping spots, cabins, glamping experiences, RV parks, and treehouses throughout Canada.

“When I founded Hipcamp nearly a decade ago, my dream was to create an easy way for

people to get outside, and that dream is now reality in multiple countries around the world,” said Hipcamp founder Alyssa Ravasio. “For some time, we’ve seen that demand for outdoor

experiences in Canada has outpaced supply. So we’re excited that today we’re able to offer

Canadians a new way to recreate responsibly during the pandemic – in the great Canadian

outdoors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hipcamp (@hipcamp)

The company says over 600 Canadian hosts have listed their properties to Hipcamp’s community, spread out across every province. Hipcamp says hosts have extras to offer, including farm-to-table meals, yoga, boating, horseback riding, and more.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Hipcamp says that domestic demand for camping and outdoor stays has soared in Canada despite international travel restrictions. To comply with provincial travel restrictions, Hipcamp offers full credit for any cancellations related to COVID-19.

Hipcamp has also implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure hosts, campers, and local communities are protected and retreating responsibly. Guidelines include practicing physical distancing, travelling in small groups, and booking zero contact stays. Hipcamp also requires hosts to abide by vigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hipcamp (@hipcamp)

Booking throughout the country and the United States is available now through the Hipcamp website.