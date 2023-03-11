Here are some of the extravagant gifts in this year's $126K Oscars swag bag (VIDEO)

While only one person can win an Oscar in each category, the rest of the nominees won’t be going home empty-handed.

In fact, they’ll be going home with about $126,000 worth of goodies in their Oscars swag bag.

Thanks to marketing company Distinctive Assets, this year’s nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories will get to pick from 60 items, experiences, and getaways.

But what do you gift the rich and famous? What would stars like Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Steven Spielberg want that they don’t already have or can easily purchase?

This year’s extravagant gift bags include the usual suspects like fancy skincare products, expensive liquors, and eye-popping jewelry.

But there are also goodies that’ll make you feel truly broke.

The nominees can choose to book a facelift with celebrity surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich and get Art Lip body sculpting.

If they’re not into cosmetic procedures, they can also opt to go on a getaway to a volcanic Italian island and stay at the Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse or escape the paparazzi at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate in Canada.

And probably one of the most outrageous gifts on the list — nominees can get a plot of land in Australia, supporting Australian conservation efforts.

Lash Fary, the founder of Distinctive Assets, says the swag bag isn’t all about the glitz and glam.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose,” Fary explained in a statement.

“Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

You can see the full list of goodies here.