Oscars 2023: The celebrity styles on the champagne carpet

The 95th Academy Awards (aka the 2023 Oscars) happened at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend, with Hollywood’s top celebrities in attendance.

Unlike a typical red carpet affair, this year, organizers rolled out a champagne-coloured carpet (much to the surprise of stars like Jamie Lee Curtis). This light and bright carpet choice naturally had the internet wondering how it would remain pristine for the entirety of the occasion.

Regardless, the style stakes remain high, with celebrities going the extra mile to exude glamour and all-out chicness. Popular designer labels worn by Hollywood A-listers this evening include Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Louis Vuitton, and Versace.

In case you missed it, here are the standout looks on the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet.

Mindy Kaling in custom Vera Wang

Danai Gurira in Jason Wu

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Couture

Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli

Malala Yousafzai in custom Ralph Lauren

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab Couture

Harry Shum Jr. in Adeam

Winnie Harlow in Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

Ariana DeBose in custom Versace

Zoe Saldana in Fendi

Hong Chau in custom Prada

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Rihanna in Ala√Įa

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Angela Bassett in Moschino

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel

Lady Gaga in Versace