Fans were not happy with the results of the Academy Awards’ best supporting actress race.

Among the five nominees, which included Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Angela Bassett was considered the frontrunner for her passionate performance as a grieving Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

So, people were shook when Curtis took home the gold statue over Bassett.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, echoing the same sentiment that the Black Panther star was “robbed” of her first Oscar.

ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU JUST GOT ROBBED, YOU WILL CRUMBLE @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/cKRO5yVR0i — 𝕋𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕒 is seeing Beyonce Again (@ATRIBECALLWEST) March 13, 2023

“NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY,” one fan tweeted.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU… NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ma7wLf2Ui4 — 𝗮 (@selarination) March 13, 2023

“ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER,” added another.

THE ACADEMY AWARDS PLAYED IN HER FACE. ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/McMJQQaFuL — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

Others compared Curtis’ performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once — which involved her IRS agent character getting into bizarre multiversal predicaments like having hot dogs for hands — with Bassett’s.

“You’re telling me that corny ass performance from Jaime Lee Curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?” tweeted one person, sharing an emotional scene of Queen Ramonda from Wakanda Forever.

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

angela bassett played a grieving mother, stephanie hsu played a queer multidimensional daughter, and i still don’t know what the fuck jamie ass did in everything everywhere — za:3 (@stabthree) March 13, 2023

And in a now-viral moment caught on camera, many defended Bassett for her visibly disappointed and heartbroken reaction to losing the Oscar.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

“I’m glad Angela Bassett allowed herself to be a human being,” tweeted one fan.

She said the quiet part out loud—Black women are always expected to perform. I’m glad Angela Bassett allowed herself to be a human being in spite of what the withering whites like this one would say. https://t.co/NGf8tNUFuG — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) March 13, 2023

“Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional but be happy for others who get accolades we deserve over and over,” added another.

Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for other who get accolades we deserve over and over. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 13, 2023

Ultimately, many blamed the Academy and the film industry for ignoring the two talented women for most of their careers.

THEY GAVE JAMIE LEE CURTIS AN OSCAR FOR A MOVIE SHE WAS BARELY IN BECAUSE THAT STUPID INDUSTRY BEEN IGNORING HER HER WHOLE CAREER…ONLY TO ALSO IGNORE ANGELA BASSETT WHO IS BEYOND DESERVING OF THAT AWARD — Erin (@ErinMPeyton) March 13, 2023

jamie lee curtis over stephanie hsu and angela bassett is so deeply unserious because of all the roles she’s had in her life there is no way she should have won in eeaao. it should have been FREAKY FRIDAY. — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) March 13, 2023

Do you think Angela Bassett was snubbed?