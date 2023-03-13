NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Mar 13 2023, 7:17 pm
© Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY | © Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Fans were not happy with the results of the Academy Awards’ best supporting actress race.

Among the five nominees, which included Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Angela Bassett was considered the frontrunner for her passionate performance as a grieving Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

So, people were shook when Curtis took home the gold statue over Bassett.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, echoing the same sentiment that the Black Panther star was “robbed” of her first Oscar.

“NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY,” one fan tweeted.

“ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER,” added another.

Others compared Curtis’ performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once — which involved her IRS agent character getting into bizarre multiversal predicaments like having hot dogs for hands — with Bassett’s.

“You’re telling me that corny ass performance from Jaime Lee Curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?” tweeted one person, sharing an emotional scene of Queen Ramonda from Wakanda Forever. 

And in a now-viral moment caught on camera, many defended Bassett for her visibly disappointed and heartbroken reaction to losing the Oscar.

“I’m glad Angela Bassett allowed herself to be a human being,” tweeted one fan.

“Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional but be happy for others who get accolades we deserve over and over,” added another.

Ultimately, many blamed the Academy and the film industry for ignoring the two talented women for most of their careers.

Do you think Angela Bassett was snubbed?

