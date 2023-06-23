Orville Peck fans were saddened this week to hear that their tickets to see the country star will be refunded after his Bronco tour was cancelled.

The musician, who performs with a fringed veil, announced this week that he was “heartbroken” to share the news that all his upcoming shows were cancelled effective immediately.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he wrote. “But I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best.”

Cancelled concert dates include stops in Canada, where the star has previously resided.

Here’s the full statement the artist released on social media:

Orville Peck is the latest in what feels like a growing trend of stars cutting tours short due to concerns surrounding their mental and physical health. In 2022, Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes scrapped the rest of his tour to prioritize his mental health.

Amid growing health concerns and multiple tour cancellations, it’s unclear if Céline Dion will tour again. Adding to this list is The Weeknd, who stopped performing mid-show in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Here’s hoping the star gets some R and R before he saddles up again.