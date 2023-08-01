“Grateful for the time we had”: Firefighter dies battling BC’s largest wildfire

A young man from Ontario has been identified as the firefighter who tragically died after helping extinguish the largest wildfire recorded in BC’s history.

According to a statement from the Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, he received confirmation over the weekend that a firefighter assisting BC Wildfire Service crews died after working on the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John.

The RCMP added the firefighter was working in a remote area about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John when the UTV he was riding on rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

“He was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John Airport, but sadly succumbed to his injuries while en route,” a statement from RCMP reads.

“The wildland firefighter was from Ontario and contracted by a private BC company.”

In an obituary posted online, the family identified the firefighter as 25-year-old Zachery Freeman Muise.

“With deep sadness and heavy hearts, the family announces the loss of their kind, beloved son, brother and friend, Zak Muise,” the obit reads.

Muise was a younger brother and his family said he was the highest “piggybacking” uncle to his nieces. He will also be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

“We are so grateful for the time we had with him. We are grateful for all first responders. Our hearts go out to all the families of fallen firefighters, first responders, and those left who are still fighting,” the obituary reads.

A celebration of Muise’s life will be taking place in Ontario, and a public memorial will be taking place in BC to honour his service.

The family has also set up a fundraiser for people willing to donate in memory of Muise to the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation (CCISF), an organization that provides family support, education and training for first responders, veterans and their families.

The RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the BC Wildfire Service are actively investigating the events surrounding Muise’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man, as well as to his fellow firefighters,” the BC RCMP said.