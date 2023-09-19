LGBTQ advocates slam “1 Million March" happening across Canada tomorrow

LGBTQ advocates are denouncing what they call anti-LGBTQ protests set to happen in Canada on Wednesday.

The 1 Million March 4 Children will be held in cities across the country tomorrow.

The group’s site says it advocates for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

“Brothers and Sisters of Humanity, join us in the March to Protect Our Children From Indoctrination and Sexualization,” reads the site.

LGBTQ rights group Canadians United Against Hate says the march is “an anti-LGBTQ2 hate campaign in disguise.”

The organization released a statement on Wednesday saying that while the demonstration’s name focuses on children, it actually aims to push back on the rights of the LGBTQ community, especially transgender youth.

“What the people behind these protests have planned is nothing less than an orchestrated campaign of intimidation, hate, and bigotry against those who are LGBTQ2, and those who are transgender in particular,” said founder Fareed Khan.

“This is nothing less than an effort to deny and push back the hard-won human rights for a minority community that has historically been persecuted.”

In response to the 1 Million March 4 Children, LGBTQ advocates have organized counter-protests across the country.

Khan says there are over three dozen counter-protests in every province to “show that hate has no place in Canada.”

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has also come out to condemn the rally.

“Any actions or events that seek to undermine the rights and dignity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community must be denounced,” said the ETFO in a statement.

“As such, ETFO strongly condemns this week’s planned protests, and calls on the government and school boards to do the same.”

The federation says it’s alarmed to see several politicians align with the march’s beliefs. It cited a recent press conference where Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused school boards of “indoctrinating” students on gender identity.

Khan adds that the rally is also the latest effort by “right-wing extremists,” including those involved in the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

Under the supporters page on the 1 Million March 4 Children’s site, you can see groups affiliated with the so-called Freedom Convoy and anti-mask groups.

“If this is about parental rights as many of these protesters claim, what about the rights of parents whose kids are part of the LGBTQ2 community trying to protect their kids and defend their rights?” asked Khan.

“Their human rights are being violated and it is hypocritical in the extreme for those who support these protests to say their rights matter more than those of parents of a trans child or trans youth.

The 1 Million March 4 Children has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

The group does have a statement of inclusion on its site that claims it has the “full support” of LGBTQ activists and organizations.