Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Canada for her Guts world tour

Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true!

The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, has just announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Canada.

“Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!! ❤️💗💜💙,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

The massive global tour will kick off its 57-date run in February 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

So far, the Guts world tour only has two stops in Canada — one in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

The “Drivers License” singer will rock out at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, March 29, 2024. She won’t be in Vancouver until August 9, when she’ll make fans at Rogers Arena a lot “Happier.”

If you want to nab a seat at one of her Canadian tour dates, you’ll need to register before tickets go on sale.

From now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 pm ET, you can register here. If you have an American Express card, you also have the option to register for the American Express Early Access sale.

Rodrigo is also following Coldplay’s suit and will be introducing Silver Star Tickets, making a limited number of $20 tickets available at a later date. Live Nation says the regular tickets will start at $59.50.

The dates for when ticket sales happen haven’t been announced, but make sure to register ASAP so you aren’t left behind!