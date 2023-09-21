NewsConcertsCuratedPop CultureCanada

"So ridiculous": Olivia Rodrigo tickets in Canada are already being resold for over $5,000

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Sep 21 2023, 6:11 pm
It was a “brutal” morning for Canadian Olivia Rodrigo fans who weren’t able to secure tickets to her Guts world tour.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan sales for the singer’s chart-topping sophomore album happened Thursday morning, but many fans in Canada felt betrayed after being waitlisted.

The demand was so high that Ticketmaster had to issue a PSA on social media prior to the Amex and Verified Fan presales.

“There are still far more registered fans than tickets available,” the post on X reads.

Waitlisted fans could still have a chance at copping seats to Rodrigo’s tour.

The company says that if there are remaining tickets, some waitlisted fans may receive an email on the morning of Friday, September 22 about an additional opportunity to get seats.

If that doesn’t work out, the other options will probably be a “bad idea right?” because the prices are sure to break the bank.

Rodrigo tickets are already being resold for over $5,000 on sites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

For example, StubHub is reselling Vancouver pit tickets for $5,843. According to some fans, face value tickets in the pit weren’t cheap either, costing up to $800.

Even worse, tickets for spots in the nosebleeds are going for up to $865 on SeatGeek, compared to their face value price of around $140 each.

@uhhbeer still cant believe i got tickets!! but these were prices for olivia rodrigos tour in toronto (amex presale edition) #gutstouronto #gutsoliviarodrigo #oliviarodrigo #gutstour ♬ original sound – abeer

Overall, fans are fed up with Ticketmaster and it’s Verified Fan program.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

To all the fans who were waitlisted, in the words of Rodrigo “hope ur ok.”

