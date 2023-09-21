"So ridiculous": Olivia Rodrigo tickets in Canada are already being resold for over $5,000

It was a “brutal” morning for Canadian Olivia Rodrigo fans who weren’t able to secure tickets to her Guts world tour.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan sales for the singer’s chart-topping sophomore album happened Thursday morning, but many fans in Canada felt betrayed after being waitlisted.

why is tickets for olivia rodrigo on sale in canada rn but no codes went out?? like bro — georgelover (@serenawasfound) September 20, 2023

olivia rodrigo performing after ticketmaster doesn’t send a single code out pic.twitter.com/sQmb6aANSE — Dev 🧛🏼 (@hausdownn) September 21, 2023

The demand was so high that Ticketmaster had to issue a PSA on social media prior to the Amex and Verified Fan presales.

“There are still far more registered fans than tickets available,” the post on X reads.

Response has been incredible for @oliviarodrigo‘s GUTS world tour, and demand for tickets is very high. Here’s some information on what to expect: pic.twitter.com/1QNzeXeqTU — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) September 20, 2023

Waitlisted fans could still have a chance at copping seats to Rodrigo’s tour.

The company says that if there are remaining tickets, some waitlisted fans may receive an email on the morning of Friday, September 22 about an additional opportunity to get seats.

If that doesn’t work out, the other options will probably be a “bad idea right?” because the prices are sure to break the bank.

Rodrigo tickets are already being resold for over $5,000 on sites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

For example, StubHub is reselling Vancouver pit tickets for $5,843. According to some fans, face value tickets in the pit weren’t cheap either, costing up to $800.

how can olivia pit tickets in canada be $800?! im sorry but that is so ridiculous especially for a show that is probably barley 2 hours if so… — mei-mei☆ (@feelslikeyoyok) September 20, 2023

Even worse, tickets for spots in the nosebleeds are going for up to $865 on SeatGeek, compared to their face value price of around $140 each.

Overall, fans are fed up with Ticketmaster and it’s Verified Fan program.

LMFAO. f*ck you Ticketmaster and may verified fan rot pic.twitter.com/baHpxybYGm — brandi • NOLA N3🎗️ (@daysevermore) September 21, 2023

at what point does it stop being ‘extraordinary demand’ and start being ‘normal demand but ticketmaster has fucking shit systems’ https://t.co/QFF9E1kDnp — david 🪩 (@HYDyelyah) September 21, 2023

me seeing everyone get tickets for olivia rodrigo #GUTSworldtour pic.twitter.com/cHf63cjS4w — laura 🦋 (@butterfIybabes) September 21, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

To all the fans who were waitlisted, in the words of Rodrigo “hope ur ok.”