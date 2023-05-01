Oilers' Connor McDavid is getting a high Canadian honour soon

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is getting a prestigious Canadian honour, with a spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame coming soon.

The Walk of Fame has included more than 200 inductions and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to mark the milestone, McDavid has been included in the country’s highest mark of achievement.

You might also like: Connor McDavid just spilled on his favourite Edmonton restaurants

Oilers begin second-round series in Vegas on Wednesday

Oilers fans celebrate in the streets after eliminating Kings

McDavid has been inducted into the Sports and Athletics category thanks to being an “ice hockey superstar widely regarded as the best player in the world,” along with being active in the Edmonton community working on numerous charitable initiatives and programs.

Other inductees include Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella, Degrassi and Rick Mercer.

Canada’s Walk of Fame recognizes the significant impact of Canadian accomplishments and provides the foremost national platform to celebrate achievement in the fields of Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Athletics, Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Humanitarianism, and Science, Technology & Innovation.

The annual star-studded Canada’s Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place in Toronto on December 2.

Canada’s Walk of Fame can be found in Toronto at 68-66 Simcoe Street.