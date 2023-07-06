OceanGate, the company behind the ill-fated Titan submersible, has suspended its expeditions and commercial operations.

It’s been just over two weeks since OceanGate’s tourist submersible used to explore the Titanic wreckage went missing off the coast of Newfoundland.

Days after the report, it was found that the submersible underwent a “catastrophic implosion” shortly after beginning its journey. The US Coast Guard said that debris consistent with the OceanGate vessel Titan was found about 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.

All five occupants of the vessel, including the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, are believed to be dead and human remains have been found in the debris.

The expedition cost US$250,000 per person. Now, the Everett-based company responsible for it has added a message to its website.

On the top left of the homepage, the message in the tiny red letter reads, “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” alongside contact information.

No press release accompanies the notice, and the website does not appear to have been updated in accordance with it. In fact, OceanGate has not published a press release on its website since April 5, long before the Titan submersible tragedy occurred. OceanGate

On the website’s “upcoming expeditions” section, two exploration packages are still advertised at the same prices.

The packages include the Titanic and Azores expeditions.