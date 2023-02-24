You could be paid to smell poop and the salary doesn't stink

A nutrition company is on the hunt for up to five people to smell poop in a bid to cover all aspects of digestive health and nutrition.

The lucky recipients of the job will become some of the world’s first “Poomeliers,” and would help the UK-based company, Feel Complete, run its online Poo Clinic.

Trainees will receive £1,500 — nearly CND$2,450 — and those looking to apply as a Poomelier must be aged 18 and over, be available to commit to the training schedule across six months from March 2023, and have an excellent sense of smell with “the right nose for the job.”

You might also like: Wild parking lot confrontation in Canada captured in viral post (VIDEO)

Canadian town named one of the world's most loved destinations

You can visit an iconic Canadian town featured in "The Last of Us" and it's charming as heck

“Being a poo expert might not be top of everyone’s list, but finding and training the world’s first ‘Poommelier’ is a way for us to take a serious issue like gut health and have a little fun with it,” said the founder and CEO Aaron Providence.

The lead nutritionist at Feel Complete, Hannah Macey, says that while no one’s poo smells great, very strong-smelling po0 — along with visual cues — can be signs of health problems.

“An imbalance of your gut bacteria, known as dysbiosis, may result in more methane gas being produced by your gut, which may be detectable either as unpleasant smelling wind or poo.”

She adds, “certain food intolerances such as lactose intolerance, certain gut infections, or inflammatory bowel disease may also result in extremely bad-smelling stools.”

You can apply for the job here.