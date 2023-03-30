NSFW "Wheel of Fortune" answer has Pat Sajak cracking up (VIDEO)

Throughout the week, Wheel of Fortune has been featuring wrestlers from the WWE as guest contestants. And needless to say, the entertainment level has been kicked up a notch.

On Monday’s show, though, it was actually wrestler Drew McIntyre’s partner, Tracina Jones, who stole the show when she attempted to solve a puzzle that looked like this:

“_ L _ _ _ _ _

_ _ T _

_ _ L L S.”

Jones blurted out “playing with balls” for the mostly unsolved phrase in the Fun & Games category. The suggestive response was quickly met with laughter. “Nope, still time,” host Pat Sajak said before cracking up himself.

Wrestler Xavier Woods and his partner Mike Bozzuffi were struggling harder than anyone to hold their laughter, but the duo ultimately offered up the correct response, which was “playing with dolls.”

Sajak walked over to congratulate Woods and Bozzuffi when the round was over.

“You’re trouble,” the host jokingly told the wrestler.

“What did I do?!” Woods replied.

To be fair, Jones was only a few letters off in her response. And while she wasn’t the show’s big winner that night, she did walk away as the star of a television moment that will live on in blooper reels for generations to come.