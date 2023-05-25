Canadian sensation Mattea Roach places second in "Jeopardy! Masters"

Canada’s favourite quiz sensation Mattea Roach placed second in the first season of ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters on Wednesday night.

Roach’s combined two-game point total was 41,685, narrowly missing out on first place to James Holzhauer, who scored 43,795 points.

They were awarded US$250,000 (CND$341,038), while Holzhauer walked away with the grand prize of US$500,000.

Matt Amodio placed third, winning US$150,000.

The first season of its kind, Jeopardy! Masters featured six recent super-champions, including Amy Schneider, who was eliminated before the semi-finals.

During last week’s semi-final, Roach touched hearts when they revealed that their father had passed away during the filming of the season.

In early May, Phillip Henry Roach died suddenly at his home in Halifax from a brain aneurysm at age 57.

Mattea Roach told viewers, “He’s a huge part of the reason I’m here. He and my mom instilled an early love of geography in me. My dad taught me all about Turner Classic Movies, old music, and all sorts of things.”

During the finale, Mattea thanked their mother for attending filming despite the recent passing of her husband.

“She has been the absolute rock of our family for my whole time growing up. She is a rock for her parents, who are both still with us, and she managed to make it down to Culver City to watch these last games. I love her so much, and I am so grateful to have her in my life.”

Mattea Roach is a writer and host of The Backbench, a political podcast.

Between April and May 2022, Roach won 23 games of Jeopardy! in a row.

At just 24, they became the youngest person in the show’s history to rank in the top five for consecutive games won.

The winning streak earned Roach a staggering US$560,983 (CND$765,265).

As the most successful Canadian in Jeopardy! history, and the first Gen Z super-champion, Roach has captured Canada’s heart.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate them on placing second.

Congratulations @mattearoach What a great game you played! 🙏🏼🇨🇦❤️ — Sandy Sterzer 🇨🇦💙💛 (@204ManitobaGirl) May 25, 2023

By the skin of his teeth, @James_Holzhauer prevails in #JeopardyMasters!!@mattearoach pushed him to the absolute limit and is handsomely rewarded — so too is @AmodioMatt! Congratulations to all three of them!#Jeopardy — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) May 25, 2023

As a many years long fan of Jeopardy, I have thoroughly enjoyed #JeopardyMasters ! Mattea Roach is my all time favorite, what an incredibly smart and warm human being….love you, Mattea, and congrats to all the Masters. Can’t wait to see you again! — Try-again (@howterific) May 25, 2023

Thankfully, this isn’t the last time we will see Roach on the show; as a final three competitor, they are guaranteed a spot in next year’s Jeopardy! Masters.