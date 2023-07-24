Nova Scotia floods: Cops find pickup truck as search for four missing people continues

The search continues for four people who have been missing since Saturday, July 22, following dangerous flooding conditions in West Hants, Nova Scotia.

Those unaccounted for include a man and a youth who went missing when their vehicle became submerged. According to Nova Scotia RCMP, two other people who were with them were rescued.

Among others missing are two children who were travelling in a pickup truck. Three people who were also in the truck managed to escape.

Now the police say that they’ve found the truck.

“West Hants District RCMP received reports of two separate incidents in the same area of West Hants involving missing people,” police stated in a release. “Two children, one youth and a man remain unaccounted [for] after the vehicles they were travelling in were submerged.

“Last evening, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team conducted an underwater search of a flooded field and located an unoccupied pickup truck believed to have been the vehicle the children were travelling in.”

With the help of civilian contractors, police have been using industrial pumping equipment to help lower the water level in the search area. Police are also asking the public to avoid the West Hants area due to dangerous conditions.

“Out of respect for the families, we will not be releasing their identities or any additional personal information at this time,” stated police.

On July 21, Nova Scotia saw 58.9 mm of rainfall, followed by another 21.4 mm on July 22, according to Environment Canada.