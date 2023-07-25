Two kids found dead after devastating floods in Nova Scotia

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses child death.

The bodies of two children who had been missing since Saturday, July 22, following dangerous flooding conditions in West Hants, Nova Scotia, have been discovered.

“With a very heavy heart, I can share that at about 10:45 this morning, searchers recovered the body of a child in the primary search area in Brooklyn,” Nova Scotia RCMP told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers also confirmed that human remains were located yesterday in Kings County and have been established to belong to a child.

Both kids are believed to be related to the four people who were reported missing on July 22.

“We are continuing to work with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office with regard to positively identifying the remains of both children,” RCMP added.

Yesterday, officers revealed that they found the pickup truck that two missing children were travelling in during the floods. It is unclear if these are the same children.

Three other occupants of the truck had managed to escape.

On July 21, Nova Scotia saw 58.9 mm of rainfall, followed by another 21.4 mm on July 22, according to Environment Canada.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre