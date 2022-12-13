Canadian building named among the 20 most beautiful in the world (PHOTOS)

A Canadian building has just been ranked among the most beautiful in the world.

Angi, a home service publication, analyzed buildings in 132 countries around the world by searching for the term “beautiful” on TripAdvisor.

The publication then put a ranking together based on which buildings has the word “beautiful” mentioned in user-submitted reviews.

Angi said it narrowed its analysis to buildings in the following categories: architectural buildings, churches and cathedrals, government buildings, religious sites, historic sites, and points of interest.

And spread out across all of those buildings in 132 countries, only one Canadian spot cracked the 20: the timeless Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal.

“Few details convey the essence of a place like its architecture,” says Angi. “Often developed in a national tradition to reflect the needs and desires of the people, a great building captures a moment in a country’s history while weathering the ages and assuming new surrounding contexts.”

And they sure make inspiring postcards and social media posts.

With over 7,000 “beautiful” mentions on TripAdvisor, the 193-year-old basilica ranked as the 6th most beautiful building in the world.

At more than 16,000 mentions, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Spain took home the top global spot.

Is a trip to Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica in the cards?

You wouldn’t be alone. More than 11 million visitors check out the basilica every year, making it one of the most popular attractions in all of North America.

In 1982, Pope John Paul II promoted it to the status of a minor basilica, and in 1989, it was designated as National Historic Site.

And it sure is beautiful.

