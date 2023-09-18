The northern lights could be visible across much of Canada tonight

According to The Weather Network, the northern lights may be visible across much of the country overnight, but it all depends on timing.

While it’s a rare treat to see the aurora borealis, its possible appearance tonight and early tomorrow morning is due to a solar storm that has been expanding “through the inner solar system” over the weekend, noted The Weather Network.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),

“(moderate) geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for September 19 (UTC-day) due to a coronal mass ejection that was observed originating from a large filament eruption on 16 September.”

However, The Weather Network notes that there is “some uncertainty” with the timing of the spectacular light display, as NASA predicts the aurora may be visible later on September 19.

If the timing of the aurora aligns with the NOAA’s statement, the lights will be visible in central Quebec, around the Great Lakes, and near the central Prairies closer to midnight EDT.

If the storm follows NASA’s timing prediction, it’s unlikely the lights will be visible from most of Canada at all.

“Aurora activity typically occurs on the night side of the planet, or that is at least where it can be seen (the sky is too bright during the day for us to pick out the subtle colours of the aurora),” notes the Weather Network.

“Thus, if the storm arrives late enough, the only people who will see the auroras over the next day will be those living in northern Siberia.”

The NOAA’s aurora viewing predictor for tonight shows that the areas in red are where the lights will be most visible.

In this case, if you’re in central or northern Canada, you have a better chance of seeing the aurora.

“The closer you are to the North Magnetic Pole, the better your chances of being able to admire the northern lights,” states the Canadian Space Agency’s aurora viewing tips. “That said, they can also be seen in more southerly parts of Canada during periods of intense solar activity.”

For a breathtaking observation, the agency suggests viewers find a location that is free of light pollution. So stay away from city lights.

Clouds, precipitation, and the full moon make it difficult to see the aurora, it adds.

So, if you’re in a viewing area, try to stay up to admire nature’s light show!

With files from Nikitha Martins