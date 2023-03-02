Here are details on Nordstrom gift cards, returns as Canadian stores close

Nordstrom is pulling its stores out of Canada by the summer and many shoppers might have questions regarding returns, orders, and gift cards.

The e-commerce platform will cease operations on March 2, 2023. The in-store wind-down is anticipated to be completed by late June 2023 for stores across the country including in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto.

Nordstrom Canada operates six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the Nordstrom.ca website, and employs approximately 2,500 people.

Daily Hive reached out to Nordstrom Canada regarding the store closures, and we compiled some of the need-to-know things.

Can shoppers still make returns?

You can make returns and exchanges in-store in accordance with Nordstrom Canada and Nordstrom Rack Canada return policies until March 17, 2023. After March 17, 2023, all sales are final and returns and exchanges will no longer be permitted, whether merchandise was bought prior to or after the start of the liquidation process.

Nordstrom added that digital returns are no longer available as of today, March 2, 2023. Orders placed online may be returned or exchanged in accordance with Nordstrom Canada and Nordstrom Rack Canada return policies to your local store only until close of business on March 17, 2023.

How long will Nordstrom.ca be live?

No new orders or digital returns will be processed on Nordstrom.ca, but orders placed online may be returned in accordance with Nordstrom Canada and Nordstrom Rack Canada return policies only until close of business on March 17, 2023. After March 17, 2023, all sales are final and returns and exchanges will no longer be permitted.

The Nordy Club Canada Program

Nordstrom Canada says members will cease to accrue new points effective as of 11:59 pm EST March 2, 2023. Points earned as of 11:59 pm EST March 2, 2023, that have not automatically converted to Nordstrom Notes will automatically expire.

Access to your Nordy Club profile and account management information on Nordstrom.ca will cease at 11:59 pm EST on March 2, 2023. You can still access your Nordstrom Notes via your email linked to your Nordy Club account, by visiting a Nordstrom Canada store, or by contacting Nordstrom Canada Customer Care.

Nordstrom Notes earned and issued prior to March 2, 2023, will continue to be honoured in-store in Canada only through to the end of the Liquidation Sale.

Nordstrom gift cards and Nordstrom credit cards

Active Nordstrom Canada gift cards will continue to be honoured through to the end of the Liquidation Sale for in-store purchases. No new gift cards can be purchased after March 2, 2023.

The Visa Nordstrom Canada Credit Card Program will be wound down. Cardholders will receive separate communications from MBNA in this regard.

Food services and restaurant locations

Food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.