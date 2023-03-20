Nordstrom Canada's massive liquidation sale begins tomorrow

If you’ve been on the lookout for Nordstrom Canada’s massive liquidation sale, the wait is over.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the go-ahead for the Seattle-based retailer’s Canadian branch to start liquidating its merchandise at a hearing on Monday.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Nordstrom Canada confirmed that shoppers can expect to find major deals starting Tuesday, March 21.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom announced the closing of all of its stores in Canada by Summer 2023.

The fashion retailer broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.

“We regularly review every aspect of our business to make sure that we are set up for success,” said Erik Nordstrom in a news release. “We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”

The Nordstrom Canada site closed on March 2, and the in-store wind-down is to be completed by late June 2023.

The closures cut 2,500 jobs from six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores across Canada.

Information regarding Nordstrom gift cards, returns and the Nordy Club Canada Program can be found here.

With files from Laine Mitchell.