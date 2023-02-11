NewsCanadaCanada

NORAD shoots down unidentified object that "violated Canadian airspace"

NORAD shoots down unidentified object that "violated Canadian airspace"
An unidentified object found flying over the Yukon on Saturday, February 11, has just been shot down under Justin Trudeau’s command. Under the prime minister’s orders, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-22 aircrafts “successfully fired at the object.”

Canadian Forces are now in charge of recovering and analyzing the wreckage.

In a tweet, Trudeau stated that he spoke with President Biden but didn’t add any details.

In a statement, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said that after the day’s events, the northwestern territory’s government is in contact with the federal government and is “tracking events as they unfold.”

“This past week, I met with federal representatives to discuss Arctic security, recognizing the challenges our country and territory will face in the years ahead,” said Pillai. “We will continue to track events and ensure Yukoners are kept informed.”

In a tweet, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand stated that “Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled.”

She added that she discussed the matter with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

“We’ll always defend our sovereignty together,” she stated.

More to come…

