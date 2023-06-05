No prison time for Canadian socialite who shot and killed Belize police chief

In April, Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin, 34, pleaded guilty to the accidental shooting of a Belize police chief with his own gun. Three years after the 2021 incident, Hartin has been handed community service and is required to pay a CND$50,000 fine, according to Channel5Belize.

On May 28, 2021, Hartin was arrested after 42-year-old senior police officer Henry Jemmott was killed with his own gun.

In a 2022 Discovery documentary, Hartin initially claimed that Jemmott was shot by a gunman in a kayak. However, she later changed her story, stating that she was massaging Jammott’s shoulders and that the gun went off as she handed it to him.

In a 2022 interview with CBS, Hartin said that she and Jemmott were drinking before going to the pier, where he was teaching her how to use his gun.

“I tried to take out the magazine. Next thing I know, the gun went off,” she said.

Jemmott’s sister Cherry, also a senior police officer, told CBS, “My brother was shot behind the ear execution-style… Jasmine Hartin should be charged for murder.”

Hartin is the former partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft.

In a 25-page ruling, presiding judge Ricardo O’Neil Sandcroft ordered Hartin to pay the CND$50,000 fine within 12 months or face 12 months in prison. The fine will go towards a rehabilitation fund for police officers.

Hartin has also been ordered to complete 300 hours of community service working at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA). She’ll also have to make a video about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption.

Hartin’s lawyer Orson “OJ” Elrington, said that the fine is “significantly more than anything which has ever been handed down for a matter like this.”

Online, people are sharing their thoughts about Hartin’s sentence.

Sounds like a slap on the wrist for a murderer. — Dimitri Lyon (@DimitriLyon) June 2, 2023

bruh, I did 30 days jail and 100 hours of community service for possession of weed… rich people play a different game 😪 — Tex is tired (@blehblehbleh33) June 1, 2023

Come on now, before we criticize… Who among us hasn’t accidentally shot our good police chief friend in the head with his own gun on a remote pier in the middle of the night? If I had a nickel… — Jake V (@ViralDonutz) June 1, 2023

Pretty privilege is real — Emily the strange💀 (@metalofgirl) June 1, 2023

Jemmott leaves behind five children.