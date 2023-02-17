No audition required: Here's how you could get $2,500 and be in a cool TV commercial

Canadians have a chance to be part of a TV commercial and get paid a hefty sum, all without having to audition, thanks to a new project.

MiLO Casting is looking for candid, real-life videos of you and/or your family for a nationwide campaign. Anyone over 18 years of age can apply.

You won’t have to give an in-person audition, or even send an audition tape. Simply use your camera phone to record a video featuring any of the following life moments:

Milestones, birthdays, surprise birthday celebrations (birthdays of people 18 years and older) Empty nesters exploring new hobbies and passions (in arts and music) Families cooking together (all generations)



If your video is selected to be part of the commercial, you will be contacted and paid $2,500. And if you’re too shy to be on the screen, send this to someone in your family or friend circle. We’re sure grandpa and grandpa have some TV-worthy hobbies.

And the best part is you don’t have to be exceptional at whatever you’re doing in the video either. Just keep it natural. Cooking and painting fails are messy, but always endearing.

Send your video via WeTransfer or DropBox to [email protected] with your name, ethnicity, pronouns, location, and contact information, along with written consent to have the video used in the commercial.

Make sure you get consent from everyone featured in the video — they should know they could potentially be in a TV commercial.

Add a note about why you’re sending the video and what’s happening in it.

This casting call is not open to members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television, and Radio Artists (ACTRA).