The summer season is the time to relax, experience new adventures, and make life-long memories.

While there are a variety of vacation getaway options during the warmer months in British Columbia, Vancouverites don’t have to look too far for a wonderful option.

The only lakeside hotel in Whistler, Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa has amenities and attractions that are perfect for new adventures, romantic weekends with your partner, and, most importantly, getting in some much-needed rest and relaxation. (And, we should mention that BC locals can actually score some pretty sweet discounts here… but more on that later.)

Here are just a couple of reasons why Nita Lake should be at the top of your list for your 2023 summer vacay.

Whistler is known for its winter sports activities, but that doesn’t mean you should write off the summer season.

Because of The Lodge’s proximity to the tranquil Nita Lake, there are endless opportunities for water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing, — all accessible and complimentary for guests at Nita.

The world-famous Whistler Mountain Bike Park is also the perfect spot for mountain biking, with upload access available from Creekside Gondola starting June 10th, located just 500 metres away from Nita.

If you’re up for a more relaxed bike ride, you can’t miss the scenery along the Valley Trail with a complimentary cruiser bicycle.

With three amazing restaurants and cafes available, your tastebuds can also have their own adventure in Whistler this summer.

The Cure Lounge & Patio offers casual dining with beautiful scenes of the lake while the Fix Cafe is your spot for bespoke coffee creations, smoothies, local craft beer, and lunch-on-the-go options. The Den is the most unique dining option, with a seasonal, farm-to-table model, artisan meats and cheeses, and even their own garden-grown greens.

Whether it’s the wagyu beef carpaccio, roasted spice cauliflower, or maple-glazed roast salmon, there’s plenty to choose from (and share, if you’re feeling generous) at The Den. They also have a variety of plant-based alternatives on the menu, so regardless of your dietary restriction, you’ll still be able to indulge in their delectable dishes.

Plus, you can purchase a breakfast package which will provide an à la carte meal each morning. Yum!

Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa has an award-winning facility that must be mentioned. Guests gain access to rooftop hot tubs with mountain views, a eucalyptus steam room, and a bevy of wellness treatments — it’s simply the perfect place in Whistler for total relaxation.

Kundalini treatments, body wraps and scrubs, customized facials, laser treatments, and even make-up applications are all available. Don’t forget manicures, pedicures, Swedish massages, and waxing options to round your self-care days out.

A complimentary guest shuttle links the lodge with Whistler Village, which is equally as beautiful in the winter and the summer. Shop at big-box stores like Aritzia and Billabong or peruse the local boutiques, gift shops, and novelty food experiences.

Don’t forget the many art galleries and cultural centres, where you can purchase a piece of Whistler and bring it back home with you.

If these aren’t enough reasons to book your trip this summer at Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa, then maybe this special deal will make it sweeter… BC residents can save

with exclusive discounts up to 20% off, all summer long.

Visit Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa’s website to learn more about their suites, dining options, and outdoor activities and get ready for a one-of-a-kind summer trip.