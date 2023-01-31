Looks like Nike and Lululemon are still beefing over patent infringements.

The American shoe and apparel brand is suing Lululemon, claiming that at least four of the Canadian brand’s footwear products infringe on its patents.

According to Reuters, Nike filed a complaint in a US federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

The company claims it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury due to the athletic wear brand’s sale of its Blissfeel, Chargefeel Low, Chargefeel Mid and Strongfeel footwear.

Nike says the three patents in question revolve around textile elements like knitted aspects, webbed areas, and tubular structures on the shoes.

One claim addresses how the footwear performs when force is applied.

Nike is seeking unspecified damages, reported Reuters. The shoe-wear brand has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

“Nike’s claims are unjustified, and we look forward to proving our case in court,” a Lululemon company spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email.

The Vancouver-based brand marked its first foray into the sneaker game last March with its first-ever women’s running shoe, Blissfeel. The Chargefeel, a shoe for running and training, was released shortly after in July.

This isn’t the first time Nike has sued Lululemon.

Last January, the shoe brand filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon of patent infringement over making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps.

The company claimed that Lululemon infringed on six patents, including technology that allows users to reach specific levels of exertion, compete with other users on fitness challenges and record athletic activity data.

In a statement provided to Daily Hive at the time, Lululemon called the claims “overly broad and invalid.”