Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" sneakers will soon be available (PHOTOS)

Has Nike finally put the Montreal vs. New York bagel debate to rest? Perhaps they did when they announced that they would be releasing a version of their classic sneakers dedicated to one of the city’s beloved deli snacks.

The design for the new ‘Montreal Bagel’ Dunk Lows was recently shared to Nike’s official website. The shoes are certainly eye-catching — and maybe even a little mouth-watering.

Described as being “garnished with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-colored sole,” the shoes also feature a swoosh of “Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province.”

Locals would argue that the the blue accents are heavily inspired by St-Viateur Bagel, the city’s premier bagel shop. Nonetheless, these are bound to be a hot commodity among the Montreal sneakerhead community.

Available as of January 17, the new Dunks will sell for a retail price of $120 USD.