Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl in 2001

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses rape and sexual assault.

A woman has accused Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of raping her on a tour bus after a concert two decades ago.

The sexual battery lawsuit, filed on Thursday at Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, alleges that Carter also gave the woman HPV and threatened her with jail if she went public about what happened.

It claims that he used a slur to describe her autism and cerebral palsy, and said that no one would believe her.

“He also said he’d turn people against me because he’s Nick Carter and he would wreck my life,” quoted the woman in a news release from her lawyer, Mark Boskovich, reported NBC News.

The details of the incident are disturbing.

The suit alleges that Carter, who was 21 years old at the time, invited the then 17-year-old girl to the boy band’s tour bus after a show in Tacoma, Washington, in February 2001.

She claimed that the singer gave her a pink drink dubbed “VIP juice” that tasted alcoholic and then forced her to perform oral sex on him. After she burst into tears, he demanded she stop crying and proceed with the act, the suit alleges.

Carter then raped her a second time on a bed near the back of the tour bus as she “begged him to stop,” according to the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone.

In a statement to NBC News, the singer’s attorney Michael Holtz said the allegations were “legally meritless” and “entirely untrue.”

Holtz stated that the woman had been “manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

Now 39, the woman has struggled with self-harm and self-doubt, according to her lawyer’s news release.

“I am getting better and I am ready to seek justice,” she stated in the release.

The woman is seeking more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

This is the second time Carter has been accused of rape, but he was not prosecuted for the past allegation.

This news comes weeks after Chinese Canadian megastar Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years for rape.