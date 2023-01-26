Niagara Falls reigns supreme as world's most picturesque waterfall (PHOTOS)

The world’s most picturesque waterfalls have been ranked, and the stunning Niagara Falls won first place by a landslide.

According to new research by UK-based travel company Travelbag, Niagara Falls is the most Instagrammed waterfall ever, with over 3.5 million posts under its hashtag on the social media platform.

The waterfall straddles the US-Canada border and millions of people visit it each year. It’s a popular hot spot for tourists and locals alike, and offers stunning views in any season — yes, even when frozen over.

Niagara Falls State Park says the natural wonder began forming over 12,300 years ago.

“The history of Niagara Falls goes back thousands of years, to the Ice Age, when large torrents of water were released from the melting ice, draining into what is now known as the Niagara River,” its website reads.

Travelbag created a seed list of 50 of “the most popular and most impressive waterfalls around the world.” Then, using Instagram, it ranked them. All hashtag data on the site is accurate as of September 12 last year.

A total of five North American waterfalls made it into Travelbag’s top 10 list.

Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Zambia had the second-highest number of Instagram posts under its hashtag (308,568), while Iguazu Falls in Brazil and Argentina was in third place (290,176).

Located in the US, Multnomah Falls and Yosemite Falls were in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Philippines Kawasan Falls snagged spot number six, followed by Iceland’s stunning Seljalandsfoss at number seven.

Bridalveil Falls and Snoqualmie Falls ranked eighth and ninth. Both of these are in the US.

Wrapping up the ranking is Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park.

Did any of the waterfalls in this list catch your eye? Maybe it’s time to plan a little trip and witness them in person.