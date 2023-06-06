Fake fundraisers emerge after 21-year-old falls into Niagara Falls

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide.

A 21-year-old international student is considered missing after she fell into the Niagara River above the brink of Niagara Falls.

Police do not suspect foul play in the disappearance and the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Daily Hive it has uncovered evidence to confirm this was an intentional act.

“The person’s name has not and will not be released by the NRPS as well, we will not be confirming their identity out of respect to their privacy and family. It is the practice of the NRPS to not disclose or publicly provide information on a suicide incident,” they said in their response.

The police service is now warning people about fake fundraisers, saying online fundraisers created for the missing student are not official and have been created without the immediate next of kin’s knowledge and consent.

The student’s family members in Canada are in touch with the police.

If you or a loved one has been struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 1-833-45-4566 for Talk Suicide Canada. The helpline is open 24/7. You can also send a text message to 46545.