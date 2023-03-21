Nexus enrolment centre reopening soon at YVR and appointments are going fast

Metro Vancouverites wanting a Nexus card in time for the summer travel season are in luck.

According to the Canadian Border Service Agency, the Nexus enrolment centre at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is set to open on April 3, and interview appointments are booking up fast.

“The reopening of Nexus airport enrolment centres in Canada is making a major difference — reducing the backlog, expanding capacity, and helping more people get Nexus cards,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in a release. “We’ll keep supporting Nexus so it can keep generating billions in economic activity on both sides of the border.”

There’s also a new two-step enrolment process for air travellers using the airport enrolment centres.

First, you’ll need to head to any of the eight Canadian airport enrolment centres for an interview with a CBSA officer. Then, you’ll be interviewed by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) at Canadian pre-clearance locations when you depart Canada to fly to the US.

If you’re looking to renew your membership before the expiry date, you have up to five years to schedule and complete interviews, and that’s if your membership hasn’t already been auto-renewed.

You can schedule an interview online, but beware: appointments for this spring are filling up fast. There’s also a Nexus and Fast enrolment centre just across the border in Blaine, Washington.

While it might be a bit of a hassle or process to get your Nexus card, if you frequently go to the US, it could be totally worth it.

You can learn more about how to get a Nexus card via the Government of Canada website.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.